‘I will just sacrifice’: OTS head resigned despite being close to ‘cleansing’ agency

The Office for Transportation Security has been in hot water all year over persistent thefts at NAIA, with some of its officers stealing watches and gobbling down cash

MANILA, Philippines – Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Mao Aplasca clarified that he stepped down because of House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s threat to block the agency’s 2024 budget – even if, he claimed, he was already close to solving the issue of repeated thefts at the airport.

“Para hindi na maantala ang pag-deliberate ng budget ng DOTr (So that I won’t hamper the deliberations on the Department of Transportation’s budget), I will just sacrifice and submit a courtesy resignation,” Aplasca said in a One Balita interview on Wednesday, September 27.

Aplasca submitted a courtesy resignation on Tuesday, September 26, a day after Romualdez threatened to personally block the OTS’ budget if he did not step down. This comes after an OTS security screening officer was caught on camera swallowing $300 in stolen cash, marking the third highly publicized theft incident at the airport under Aplasca’s term.

“Ako po kasi, parang ramdaman ko si Speaker Martin Romualdez ay parang wala na po siyang tiwala na kaya ko pang tapusin ‘yung trabaho na nasimulan na,” Aplasca said.

(What I noticed is that Speaker Martin Romualdez does not trust that I can still finish the job that I’ve started.)

Hours before he resigned, Aplasca said that he was “surprised” by Romualdez’ statement and implied that he wouldn’t step down following the threat. (READ: OTS chief claps back vs Romualdez’s resignation call over cash-gobbling scandal)

“I have done nothing wrong but to cleanse our office with corrupt officials. Why am I now being attacked?” he said in a statement.

The OTS chief added he was “saddened” that Romualdez’s statement shifted the focus away from pursuing erring security officers to expelling him instead. Aplasca claimed that the OTS’ “internal cleansing campaign” was close to solving the persistent thefts, with 68 cases being investigated and nearly 20 personnel already removed from service.

“Malapit na malapit na matapos itong aming kampanya (This campaign is nearly done),” he said, noting that he expects his successors to continue gathering evidence and identifying everyone involved in the alleged syndicate embedded in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Although Aplasca has submitted his resignation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to formally accept it. Currently, Deputy Administrator Jose Briones serves as the OTS’ officer-in-charge.

‘Systemic, cultural issue’

Aplasca also described the persistent airport anomalies, which again erupted with the laglag bala scams in 2015, as a “systemic and even a cultural issue.” Earlier in 2023, an airport security officer stole ¥20,000 from a Thai tourist. Not even a week later, another screening officer at NAIA was arrested for stealing a Chinese passenger’s watch.

He suggested that one contributing factor could be the low salaries that security screening officers have.

“Tignan din ang kalagayan ng OTS bilang organization, lalong lalo na sa salary. Napakababa po ng salary ng aming mga tauhan,” he said, calling on Romualdez to spearhead a campaign in Congress to raise the salary grade of OTS personnel.

(Look at how OTS is doing as an organization, especially the salary. The salary of our personnel is so low.)

Most OTS screeners have a salary grade of SG4, which corresponds to just P8,000 every 15 days, according to transportation officials in a Senate hearing on Tuesday. – Rappler.com