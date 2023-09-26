Transportation security head Mao Aplasca resigns over thefts at NAIA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL. Retired police major general Mao Aplasca during a virtual cooking demo organized by the House of Representatives in October 2020.

The courtesy resignation comes a day after House Speaker Martin Romualdez threatened to block the Office for Transportation Security's proposed 2024 budget if Mao Aplasca would not step down

MANILA, Philippines – Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Mao Aplasca submitted his courtesy resignation on Tuesday, September 26, in the wake of the latest theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) involving one of his officers who swallowed $300 in stolen cash.

In his resignation letter, Aplasca said he is stepping down due to House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s threat to block the OTS’ proposed 2024 budget.

“In view of the pronouncement of Congressman Romualdez that he will personally block the approval of the budget of OTS and [the Department of Transportation], I have come to this decision to officially submit my courtesy resignation for the consideration of [the transportation secretary] and the President. I am not in any way ready to sacrifice my organization but I consider this as a noble undertaking for a greater interest,” the letter read.

Hours before reporters got hold of Aplasca’s resignation letter, he issued a statement saying he was “surprised” by Romualdez’s remarks and implied that he would not leave his post.

“I have done nothing wrong but to cleanse our office [of] corrupt officials. Why am I now being attacked? For going after corrupt officials? I think it should be the other way around. The corrupt officials should instead be asked to resign,” Aplasca said.

As of writing, neither Malacañang nor Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has confirmed whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation.

The latest misstep of the OTS under Aplasca’s leadership involved a female security screening officer at NAIA who took $300 from a departing passenger’s bag. Moments later, CCTV footage showed the officer “almost choking” while attempting to swallow the bills and flushing them down with water.

An investigation by airport authorities also concluded that another officer operating the X-ray machine and the team’s supervisor were in connivance with the erring female officer.

The incident happened on September 8, but it was not disclosed to the public until two weeks later.

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart, Aplasca said his office was “doing our best” but explained that it takes time to secure footage from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the agency that handles NAIA.

“We ask the public to give us a little time,” he said last Friday, September 22.

Aplasca, a retired police major general, also said he would not stop implementing an “internal cleansing program until the last scalawag will be taken out from our organization.”

A bad look for NAIA

The theft was another mark against NAIA, coming just as Bautista tries to court local and foreign investors to spend billions on rehabilitating the country’s ailing international gateway. Already, NAIA suffers from a reputation as one of the region’s worst and “most stressful” airports. (READ: Bidding for NAIA rehab, privatization begins. Here’s what it covers.)

Bautista and airport officials were quick to condemn the incident, but they highlighted that the actions of one OTS officer shouldn’t be taken to represent everyone in the agency.

“I hope this is an isolated case. I know there are many good people in OTS. But I’m just so sad and disappointed that there are some people who are only thinking of what’s good for them, not good for the [country],” Bautista said during NAIA’s pre-bidding conference.

“We have the assurance of the OTS management that they will look into this,” MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co added. “And, of course, charges will be [filed] against those erring employees of the OTS. And we immediately acted on the day itself when there was a complaint.”

This is far from the first time OTS personnel have been accused of theft. In fact, this is now the third incident in 2023 alone, with the first being when an airport security officer stole cash from a Thai tourist. Not even a week later, another screening officer at NAIA was arrested for stealing a Chinese passenger’s watch. Aplasca admitted that almost 70 OTS personnel faced various cases – from theft to extortion – in 2022.

After these incidents, the OTS set new guidelines for its screening officers: removing pockets from their uniforms and forbidding them from wearing jackets.

But those new guidelines have not stopped bad actors from getting creative as the transportation security chief noted this was the first time someone had ever tried to swallow stolen cash. – Rappler.com