Pangasinan bars entry of quails, ducks amid bird flu threat

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III has banned the entry of quails and ducks in the province until March 31, following bird flu cases detected in Pampanga and Bulacan.

Espino announced on Friday, February 25, that he signed Executive Order No. 0014-2022 in the provincial government’s official Facebook Page.

Espino ordered “a temporary ban on the entry of all quails and ducks into the province of Pangasinan, from February 25 to March 31, 2022, to ensure the safety of the poultry industry in Pangasinan.”

Provincial veterinary quarantine officers have been deputized to install quarantine checkpoints at the province’s borders, particularly along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union-Expressway (TPLEX) where ducks from bird flu-stricken provinces may be smuggled.

While other bird products are allowed entry in the province, the executive order requires a certification proving the products originate from areas that are free from bird flu and the Newcastle disease.

Espino also ordered all local chief executives to strictly enforce hygiene standards in their respective poultry farms, markets, and abattoirs. – Rappler.com

