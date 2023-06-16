Passenger volume swells as PAL international flights move to NAIA Terminal 1

Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 queue at the counters and immigration section on Friday, June 16, as the travelers swell at the departure area due to the changes being implemented at the terminals. All international flights are now being handled at the terminal 1, as airport authorities and the immigration bureau plan to add mobile immigration counters in all terminals to cope up and address the build-up of passengers along the immigration counters for both arriving and departing travelers.

MANILA, Philippines – Long lines formed at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Friday, June 16, the first day of the transfer of all Philippine Airlines (PAL) international flights from Terminal 2.

Meanwhile, all domestic flights of PAL will now operate from Terminal 2, alongside domestic flights of AirAsia.

AIRPORT. Passengers at NAIA 1 queue immigration on Friday, June 16. Photo by Gerard Carreon/Rappler

The reassignments are part of the Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization (STAR) program of the Manila International Airport Authority, which started on April 16. Under the program, MIAA estimates the capacity of Terminal 2 to increase from 7.5 million to 10 million passengers a year.

Terminal 2 was originally designed as a domestic terminal with continuous passenger flow. But in the 1990s, PAL began to use Terminal 2 exclusively for its international and domestic operations, an arrangement that was entered into during a time of financial distress for the flagship carrier.

QUEUE. Passengers complain about longer lines in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. Photo by Gerard Carreon/Rappler

Prior to this, PAL also began moving flights to and from Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, and Phnom Penh to Terminal 1.

See the full list of terminal reassignments here. – Rappler.com