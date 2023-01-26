Fur parents, rejoice! Pets allowed on LRT2 by February 1

Furbabies can now take the train as long as they’re vaccinated and caged, and wear diapers

MANILA, Philippines – Pets will be allowed to get on the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) starting February 1, provided they meet some requirements.

Pets must be fully vaccinated and must also wear diapers to maintain cleanliness.

For those thinking of bringing their leashed dogs, be advised: All pets must be kept in cages while inside the train and the station.

“‘Yung policy na pinapaikot namin ngayon dapat naka-cage. Kapag nakatali maaaring magkaroon tayo ng operational problem niyan sa loob ng tren o sa istasyon,” Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Hernando Cabrera said at a public briefing on Thursday, January 26.

(Our policy is that all of them must be caged. If they’re leashed, we might run into operational problems in the train or station.)

Owners of big pets should also think twice before bringing them along, Cabrera said, pointing out that trains tend to get crowded. However, the LRTA did not specify any restrictions based on size, weight, or breed.

“Kapag malalaki na, mahihirapan naman nang ipasok sa tren. Siksikan kung minsan sa tren,” Cabrera clarified.

(If they’re big, it’ll be hard to bring them aboard the train. These trains can get packed.)

The LRTA will release further guidelines as it prepares its trains and stations to be more pet-friendly. Cabrera also said he will be coordinating with the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) to pursue a similar policy, following the lead of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), which has allowed certain pets onboard their trains since July 2022.

May mga bago tayong pasahero sa LRT-2!🙆‍♂️🙆‍♀️🚊



Abangan… pic.twitter.com/IUxBS0l4nZ — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) January 25, 2023

The LRTA made the announcement after hinting at the policy change on Wednesday, January 25. – Rappler.com