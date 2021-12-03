PH to sell smuggled luxury cars for pandemic response

File photo of President Rodrigo Duterte leading the destruction of smuggled luxury cars during the BOC's 116th anniversary.

Instead of destroying these, the government is set to auction off luxury cars like a 2008 Ferrari Scuderia and a 2011 Mercedes Benz E220

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government will be auctioning off seized luxury cars to fund the country’s pandemic response, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Thursday, December 2.

Instead of destroying the smuggled cars, the public auction will be led by an interagency auction committee composed of representatives from the BOC, the Bureau of the Treasury, and Land Bank of the Philippines.

The government will be selling the following cars on an “as is where is” basis:

2008 Ferrari Scuderia 430

2001 Porsche Boxter

2001 Mercedes Benz SLK350

2001 Mercedes Benz SLK55

2011 Mercedes Benz E220

The cars were seized in May and June these year and were issued forfeiture orders. The auction will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Interested bidders can register with the BOC from December 2 to 9. Inspection dates are set on December 9 to 10 at the Port Area in Manila. – Rappler.com