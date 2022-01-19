DA’s final tally: Typhoon Odette’s damage to agriculture hit P13.3 billion

UPENDED. Fishing boats are flipped over in Olango Island, Cebu, on December 30, 2021.

Fisherfolk and rice farmers suffer the most losses, based on the Department of Agriculture's final tally

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) wiped out P13.3 billion worth of agricultural goods, the final tally of the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed.

A total of 462,766 hectares were affected, with 273,062 metric tons of agricultural goods lost due to the typhoon.

Affected areas were Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

The fisheries sector sustained damage of P3.97 billion, or 29.8% of the total; rice P2.1 billion or 15.9%; high-value crops P2 billion or 12.8%; coconut P1.6 billion or 12.2%; and sugarcane P1.15 billion or 8.6%.

The DA said it allotted the following programs for the 533,709 farmers and fisherfolk affected:

P1 billion from the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas

P314 million worth of rice seeds, P129 million worth of corn seeds, and P57 million worth of assorted vegetable seeds; as well as animal stocks, drugs, and biologics for livestock and poultry amounting to P6.6 million

Seed nuts worth P1.48 million from the Philippine Coconut Authority

P183,000 worth of farm inputs and planting materials from the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority

P500 million worth of loans at zero interest, payable in three years

P828 million from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for insured farmers

P5.78 million for the repair of damaged boats and P13.5 million for construction of boats

520 units of marine diesel engines amounting to P12.3 million

Odette made landfall in mid-December and was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021. – Rappler.com