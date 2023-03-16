Philippine banking system ‘sound’ amid US bank failures, recession fears – DOF

'There is no reported exposure of Philippine banks to Silicon Valley Bank,' says Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno following the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Finance, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), and prominent private sector bankers have rushed to give assurances on the continuing stability of the Philippine banking system following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and lingering fears of a global recession.

Asked about the possible effects of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that the economy would not be affected by this.

“The Philippine banking system is sound and well-capitalized. There is no reported exposure of Philippine banks to Silicon Valley Bank,” Diokno told reporters in a text message.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla echoed this, saying that “it will not trigger another financial crisis.”

According to a report by GMA News Online, Medalla said that Philippine banks had “no reported exposure” to the Silicon Valley Bank , adding that “Philippine banks have strong balance sheets.”

Meanwhile, the BAP also believed that the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank would have “no substantial or material impact on Philippine banks.” The BAP noted that Philippine banks could weather economic shocks due to diversified deposit bases, and good capital and liquidity ratios.

“Banks have diversified deposit bases that include all sectors of the Philippine economy, allowing them to continuously provide the liquidity needs of their clients. Additionally, banks in the Philippines continue to have capital and liquidity ratios that exceed the requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas,” the BAP said in an emailed statement on Tuesday, March 14.

The assurances came after the US banking and financial sectors were rocked by successive bank failures last week. On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank became the second biggest bank to fail in US history after customers began withdrawing deposits en masse amid fears about the bank’s financial health. Just two days later on March 12, the third biggest bank failure happened after Signature Bank also experienced a bank run, prompting state regulators to intervene.

Moody’s Investors Service, a global ratings agency, also observed that banks in the Asia Pacific were unlikely to be hit by the spate of US bank failures, given their liquidity and funding sources.

Asia Pacific lenders were “mostly funded with customer deposits, while their market borrowings are modest at about 16% of their total assets on average,” Moody’s said, highlighting as well that no rated bank in the region had an outsized exposure to technology companies.

Recession fears

Bankers also soothed fears of a recession reaching Philippine shores. Citi Philippines country head and chief executive officer Paul Favila said that a “very slight” recession may hit the US by the end of the year, but the Philippines would remain in a “more comfortable space.”

“There are various expectations of recession right now. Citi officially right now believes that there may be a very slight recession towards the end of the year, but we’re only talking about the United States at this point. It remains to be seen whether Asia itself will experience any form of recession given the current growth rates that we are seeing, which puts us from a Philippine perspective in a more comfortable space,” Favila said in an interview on ANC’s Market Edge on Thursday, March 16.

Favila pointed to the Philippines’ strong growth, describing it as “one of the fastest-growing countries in the region, in the fastest-growing region globally.”

Despite inflation remaining as an issue, the Citi country head said that inflation was likely peaking and coming to an end, leaving room for optimism in the coming months.

“I’m not entirely concerned about the recession going forward from a local perspective. I think our monetary authorities have done exceptionally well to manage things,” he said.

In late December, Diokno had declared that the “worst is over, and the best is yet to come.” The finance secretary believed that the Philippines could sustain a gross domestic product growth above the 6% mark, which could be among the highest in the region. – Rappler.com