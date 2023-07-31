PH equity investor, Malaysian partner to invest $50 million for renewable energy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Officials of Philippine-based private equity investor New Wave Strategic Holdings Inc. and Malaysian state-backed fund Emissary Capital Partners Sdn Bhd present their proposed $50 million investment to help boost the development of the country’s renewable energy sector during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s three-day Malaysian state visit last week.

Among the planned endeavors are projects in the renewable energy sector, electric vehicle industry, clean energy, including solar and wind farms in northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-based private equity investor New Wave Strategic Holdings Incorporated (New Wave) and its Malaysian government-backed fund partner Emissary Capital Emissary Capital is set to invest $50 million (around P2.74 billion) in renewable energy.

The proposed investment, which aims to generate as much as 1,000 megawatts (MW) of “bankable capacity,” was among those presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his three-day state visit in Malaysia last week.

These companies aim to fund endeavors in the renewable energy sector, electric vehicle industry, and clean energy and smart grid enablers. An immediate focus includes solar and wind farms located in northern Luzon.

“It is important that the Philippines develops a more mature ecosystem with capital providers across various stages of the investment cycle. With Emissary’s entry into the Philippines, we are providing more founders and entrepreneurs access to growth capital as well as a regional network that can help them expand across Southeast Asia,” New Wave director Enrique Gonzalez said.

New Wave is a subsidiary of investment holding firm IP E-Game Ventures Incorporated. Meanwhile, Emissary Capital is backed by the Malaysian government’s Penjana Kapital. It has two funds, one of which is a $50 million growth-stage tech fund that has invested in some tech companies in Southeast Asia.

Erman Akinci, partner at Emissary Capital, said the Philippines fully opening up renewable energy to foreigners presents opportunities, describing it as “the most exciting renewable energy market in Southeast Asia for the next five to 10 years.”

“Clean energy is both a local and regional commitment among ASEAN neighbors. We believe cross-border investment and trade will ultimately benefit the entire region and help ASEAN meet its collective goals. We hope our fund can contribute to this goal as well as generate healthy returns,” Akinci said.

The Philippine government is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s total energy mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. As of 2022, renewable energy only took up 22.8% of the total mix. Of this, solar and wind only comprised less than 3% of the power generated last year.

Malaysia was the country’s fourth largest source of foreign direct investments with $108.65 million in 2022, a 505% increase from its total investments in 2021. Malaysia ranked as the Philippines’ 10th top trading partner and 11th export market, making it one of the country’s largest economic partners in the ASEAN region. –Rappler.com

$1= P54.86