Select Philippine sari-sari stores get a makeover

Young tycoon Edgar 'Injap' Sia's MerryMart is upgrading 1,000 sari-sari stores in the country and connecting customers to a live inventory of 8,000 grocery products, including P20 rice

MANILA, Philippines – The ubiquitous Philippine sari-sari store (small general merchandise neighborhood store) is getting a makeover, a number of them at least.

Edgar “Injap” Sia II, a college dropout who became the Philippines’ youngest billionaire after selling Mang Inasal fast-food chain to Jollibee Foods Corporation, is transforming the look of over 1,000 sari-sari stores and is even making money out of it.

As modern convenience stores and groceries expand their presence throughout the country, some sari-sari stores, depending on their location, have seen reduced sales and income.

Sia’s MerryMart Consumer Corporation has come to the rescue by assisting sari-sari store owners upgrade their neighborhood outlets into MerryMart mini-marts, and helping them make their prices competitive.

“Majority of our customers are hard-working sari-sari store owners that are struggling to compete against highly capitalized retailers that are entering their neighborhoods. With little capital to upgrade their store fronts, they are losing their market share. As such MerryMart has recently launched the MM Wholesale Ka-Barangay Mini-Mart program that will enable them to transform their sari-sari stores into mini-marts,” MerryMart said in a Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure on Tuesday, August 15.

Since the company started its Ka-Barangay Mini-Mart Program last month, July, more than 1,000 sari-sari stores will soon see their stores be more organized in addition to getting a fresh blue look.

Sia has added corporate social responsibility in his Ka-Barangay initiative by including financial literacy in the program.

“In addition to assisting them transform their sari-sari stores to become mini-marts, the program includes a financial literacy and other business educational courses so that the store owners can enhance their skills to better manage and operate their mini-marts which is expected to significantly increase their overall household income,” Sia said.

MerryMart said it is getting more sari-sari store owners involved in its MerryMart Wholesale super App, which gives customers a “live inventory of over 8,000 grocery products.”

Aided by its P20 per kilo of rice wholesale price, the company has seen “exponential growth in sales month-on-month” since the app was launched in 2022.

Among the areas being served initially via the app are Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga.

“To date, there are already close to 170,000 registered users and we believe that MerryMart Wholesale is the future of wholesaling, with its state of the art fully integrated app,” MerryMart said.

The company, which debuted in the Philippine Stock Exchange‘s small, medium, and emerging board in June 2020 a few months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported on Tuesday that its revenues in the first half of 2023 reached P3.71 billion, up 29% from the same period in 2022. Net income also rose 24% to P40 million in the first half.

“We are truly fortunate that we are able to grow our business simultaneous to creating a meaningful positive social impact in the various communities we serve,” Sia said.

Among the formats of the Merrymart Group are MerryMerryMart Express, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery, and MerryMart Wholesale.

There are over one million sari-sari stores in the Philippines where consumers buy in small quantities (tingi), also known as the sachet economy. Although goods in sari-sari stores are generally more expensive than in wholesale outlets, its patrons are able to save from transportation costs, and many of these neighborhood stores accept IOUs.

A Kantar survey in 2022 found that around 41% of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) purchases were made in sari-sari stores. Sari-sari stores also dominate new business name registrations with the Department of Trade and Industry. – Rappler.com