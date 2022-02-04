PSEi revamp: Monde Nissin and Emperador in, Bloomberry and Robinsons Retail out

The changes in the composition of the Philippine Stock Exchange index take effect on February 14

MANILA, Philippines – Snacks producer Monde Nissin Corporation qualified for early inclusion in the 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), while brandy maker Emperador rejoined the index.

The two companies will replace Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and Robinsons Retail Holdings.

The changes take effect on February 14.

To be included in the PSEi, a company should be among the largest in terms of liquidity and market capitalization. It should also have a free float level of at least 15% of its outstanding shares.

Relevant financial criteria as well as eligibility for early inclusion are also considered by the PSE in the index review.

“The index review allows us to maintain a roster of companies that best represents the entire market. The last two reviews saw the entry of newly listed companies in the PSEi as large issuances readily meet our criteria and are deemed qualified for inclusion by other index providers,” said PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon Monzon.

Meanwhile, the industrials index will include EEI Corporation and Monde Nissin, and remove Alsons Consolidated Resources and SFA Semicon Philippines Corporation.

Three sectors will see the removal of constituents: the A and B shares of ATN Holdings for the holdings index, the A and B shares of Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corporation for the services index, and Oriental Peninsula Resources Group for the mining and oil index.

AREIT, Philippine Estates Corporation, and Primex Corporation will become part of the property index, while A Brown Company will be removed. – Rappler.com