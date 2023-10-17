Passengers at Philippine airports no longer have to remove shoes for now

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Those on US-bound flights may still need to take off their footwear at redundancy screening checkpoints, according to the Office for Transportation Security

MANILA, Philippines – Passengers across all of the country’s airports no longer have to take off their shoes when going through security screening.

Travelers now only have to remove their footwear when an alarm is triggered during the screening process, during periods of heightened security levels, or during random screening.

This comes after the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) suspended its no-shoes policy at its security checkpoints starting Friday, October 13.

However, passengers going to destinations that impose a redundancy screening – such as the United States – may still be required to remove their footwear at checkpoints manned by airline personnel.

The OTS first made the removal of footwear at security checkpoints mandatory last July 10. The policy did manage to thwart some acts of smuggling. For instance, on August 10, the OTS said it intercepted “ammunition and a packet of suspected drugs” at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after conducting an x-ray inspection of shoes belonging to a Chinese passenger.

On the same day over at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, a Surigao-bound passenger was also arrested after the OTS found alleged marijuana hidden inside their shoe.

The mandatory footwear removal policy is currently being reviewed by the Department of Transportation. Airport authorities have been streamlining security procedures since late 2022 when NAIA removed x-ray machines from its terminal entrances. – Rappler.com