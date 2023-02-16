Philippines hopes to become Asia ‘cruise hub’ in tourism ramp-up

SILVER SPIRIT. The Department of Tourism holds a welcome reception event for the guests of the Silver Spirit cruise ship on February 15, 2023.

The Department of Tourism expects to welcome 139 cruise ships in 2023, fueling ambitions to establish the Philippines as a 'regional cruise center' in Asia

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is hoping to position the Philippines as a “regional cruise center” in Asia as it expects the number of cruise ships docking in the country in 2023 to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

“We will develop the Philippines as a major regional cruise center in Asia that supplies not only cruise ship experiences but also crew training, crewing, cruise line business outsourcing, and cruise ship maintenance services in Asia,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement on Wednesday, February 15.

After hundreds of passengers aboard the cruise ship Silver Spirit alighted in Manila, Frasco announced that 139 cruise ships are expected to dock in the country this year, a 36.27% increase from 2019. (READ: Boracay gets ready for arrival of at least 18 cruise ships in 2023)

The Silver Spirit was the third cruise ship to arrive in the country for the year, carrying 317 guests and 415 crew, after the cruise calls of the Seabourn Encore with 512 passengers and 482 crew, and Silver Shadow with 320 passengers and 288 crew.

Frasco is looking forward to the arrival of more cruise ships after the pandemic virtually halted leisure voyages for almost three years.

The DOT noted that cruise ships are an important generator of tourism employment, with Filipino seafarers and tourism frontliners accounting for nearly half of the crew of the three cruise lines that have arrived in the country.

“We’re very proud that this cruise that hosts different nationalities is being given a memorable experience through the Filipino brand of hospitality,” Frasco said during a welcome reception for the Silver Spirit on Wednesday.

With cruise ships expected to dock in 46 destinations across the Philippines, the DOT is also eyeing a boost in revenues from cruise tourism.

Frasco estimated that 117,000 passengers visiting Manila would bring in “millions of dollars in revenue,” based on average spending of $100 per cruise call per person.

“While these may be estimated revenues, this shows the downstream effect not only upon our national government revenues but also upon our local government revenues. We have several islands as well that they will be visiting including Apo Reef, Balabac Island, Biri Island, Bohol, Boracay, of course our gem, Claveria, Capul Island, Cebu and central Philippines, Coron in Palawan as well as Puerto Princesa,” Frasco said.

Aside from the island destinations, the country’s capital is also expected to draw in plenty of visitors, with 34 cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Manila.

“Manila is the hub for history and culture in our country and it’s about time that all areas in the city be discovered, not only Intramuros, Luneta, or even Binondo but all other areas. This is a way for the Department of Tourism and the City of Manila to work hand in hand so it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna during the welcome reception for the Silver Spirit. – Rappler.com