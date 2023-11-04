Philippines, Japan seal 5-year tourism deal in hopes of travel rebound

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOURISM. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose with tourism officials after signing a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Japan has historically been a strong tourism market for the Philippines, ranking as the fourth top source of international arrivals in the country in 2019 and the third top source in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has signed a tourism cooperation deal with Japan, promising to “expand opportunities for tourism development between the two countries” as the government hopes to woo back hundreds of thousands of Japanese tourists.

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLITT) formally signed the memorandum of cooperation for tourism on Friday, November 3, marking the first stand-alone cooperation agreement between the two countries.

According to the DOT, both countries agreed “to strengthen and further develop Philippines-Japan ties in the field of tourism” by:

increasing tourist arrivals for both countries from world tourist-generating markets

encouraging more tourists to visit various tourist destinations and attractions, including rural areas in each other’s country

encouraging mutual visits and traffic of high-value-added travelers to increase tourism consumption

encouraging healthy growth of tourism industry of Philippines and Japan, especially on the aspects of education, culture, gastronomy, sustainable tourism, and adventure

exchanging information on matters related to the industry, education, and training

ensuring means of mutual traffic through the enhancement of air and sea connectivity, and joint promotional programs

A joint working group made up of senior DOT and MLITT officials will hammer out exactly how the memorandum of cooperation will be implemented. The deal is expected to run for five years and is subject to renewal.

The signing of the agreement comes during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s first official visit to the Philippines, which has also sparked talks of possible bilateral defense deals between the two countries.

Japan has historically been a strong tourism market for the Philippines before COVID-19 shuttered borders and grounded international travel. Pre-pandemic, Japanese tourists ranked among the top contributors to the country’s tourism sector, attracting 682,788 visitors in 2019. This placed Japan as the fourth-largest source of tourists for the Philippines, trailing behind just South Korea, China, and the United States in terms of visitor numbers.

Already, Japanese visitors have begun to return to the Philippines. As of Thursday, November 2, data from the DOT shows there were 249,238 arrivals from Japan in 2023, making it the Philippines’ third top source of international visitors.

The tourism revival also surges both ways, with Filipino visitors flocking to the Land of the Rising Sun. A 2023 study done by travel and experiences app Klook shows that bookings for Japan have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 83%. (READ: Want to do revenge travel in Tokyo? Here’s what you need to know)

The Philippines also ranked as the top ASEAN country for tourist arrivals in Japan, with 51,700 Filipino tourists recorded visiting Japan in July 2023.

“A big ‘arigatou gozaimasu’ to all our Filipino visitors!” said Koshikawa Kazuhiko, the ambassador of Japan in the Philippines, on X.

The Philippines and Japan established formal diplomatic relations in July 1956. – Rappler.com