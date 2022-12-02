Philippines launches new website for inbound travelers

NEW RULES. Filipinos return from abroad at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The new platform replaces One Health Pass and the paper arrival card

MANILA, Philippines – All international travelers bound for the Philippines must provide arrival and health information through a new website starting Friday, December 2.

The new “eTravel” platform, accessed through etravel.gov.ph, provides travelers with an electronic arrival card. It replaces the One Health Pass platform.

All foreign and Filipino travelers – including infants and children – are required to register individually, 72 hours before arrival in the Philippines.

Beginning 0001H of 02 December 2022, the Health Declaration Checklist of the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine may be accessed through https://t.co/3oWa29Fwwt. pic.twitter.com/5o33mHVedl — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) December 2, 2022

One Health Pass and the paper arrival card will be discontinued starting Monday, December 5. Currently, the One Health Pass website directs travelers to access the eTravel platform instead.

Registration on the eTravel platform is free. The government advises against transacting with any entities or websites asking for payments of any kind in relation to the eTravel platform. – Rappler.com