The Philippines’ Noritake connection

CONNECT. The Noritake Garden welcomes visitors to the Japanese manufacturer's birthplace in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, on April 18, 2024.

This famous Japanese tableware maker turns 120 years old this year, and the Philippines is part of its history

NAGOYA, Japan – Do you have a Noritake dinner set or cup and saucer at home? If you do, chances are it’s from the ’50s or ’60s and could be expensive vintage porcelain or bone china.

A seller on e-commerce site Carousell, for instance, has a 28-piece “Noritake Legendary Tea and Expresso Set” that has a price tag of P9,770, while a store on Shopee is selling a single “Noritake Cobalt Blue and Gold Plate” for P2,936!

Noritake, founded in 1904, is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, and there’s a Philippine connection to this Japanese company.

In 1974, Noritake established Noritake Porcelana Manufacturing Incorporated in the Philippines which put up a factory in Marikina City.

For many years, it produced tablewares. If you happen to visit Nagoya City, you’ll see the Philippine connection in the Noritake Museum.

The museum showcases some old Noritake and contemporary Noritake tablewares and accessories. A part of the museum shows a chronological list of Noritake backstamps (see image below). Number 14 on the list shows the backstamp that a dinner plate made in the Philippines would have.

MARK. Some of the backstamps of Noritake indicating the manufacturer or origin. Number 14 (2nd from top of first column says Philippines, 1996 to 2008.

A backstamp is the mark on the reverse side of a plate or cup and saucer or figurine that identifies the product’s manufacturer or origin.

GENUINE. Three Noritake plates with different backstamps, which are also signs of authenticity.

One of the backstamps displayed is this one below. Noritake tablewares that were made in the Philippines from 1996 to 2008 would have this backstamp.

MADE IN PH. This backstamp (left) that are on Noritake ivory china tablewares, of which some were made in the Philippines from 1996 to 2008 by Noritake Porcelana Manufacturing Inc. in Marikina City, Philippines.

A Google translation of the second line says: “Some products (1996-2008) display the country of origin as ‘PHILIPPINES.’”

Unfortunately, Noritake decided to close its factory in the Philippines in 2008 amid a financial crisis that hit its biggest export markets, especially the United States.

A year later, in September 2009, Tropical Storm Ondoy caused widespread flooding in Metro Manila, including in Marikina City, where Noritake had its factory, prompting some to think that it was the natural disaster which was the reason for the closure.

But Catherine Santos, head of marketing of Noritake Philippines, told Rappler that while Ondoy also affected its factory, the main reason for the closure was the US recession since Noritake’s main export market was the US. Around 300 workers in the Philippines were displaced, she said.

In Japan’s Noritake Company Limited’s 2009 annual report, the company’s leaders said they had to restructure in response to the global financial crisis, which led to “falling profit margins” in its tabletop and electronics business units.

LEGACY. An old photo of personnel of the now defunct Noritake Porcelana Manufacturing Philippines in Marikina City. Courtesy of Noritake Philippines/Legacy Unlimited Inc.

“In the Tabletop Group, in tandem with the closure of our plant in the Philippines, we concentrated the overseas production of tableware in Sri Lanka and cut back production at the Imari Plant in Saga, Prefecture, Japan,” the report says.

Sri Lanka, located in the Indian Ocean, is geographically closer to emerging markets, such as India, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Wages there were also lower than in other Noritake plants, according to a Nikkei article in 2015.

Another factor was consumers’ changing lifestyle, with many families no longer buying pricey dinner sets as eating in restaurants became the more convenient option to entertain guests. Less expensive tablewares like the Corelle brand from the US and Ikea from Europe also emerged and became popular in the ’70s and ’80s.

After the factory closed, former Filipino executives of Noritake Porcelana put up Legacy Unlimited Incorporated, and continued to sell Noritake products in the Philippines. Most of Noritake’s tableware products are now made in Sri Lanka.

SETS. Noritake tablewares, mostly made in Sri Lanka, on display at Rustan’s Makati, Ayala Center, Makati City, on May 7, 2024. Isagani de Castro, Jr./Rappler

Legacy Unlimited is the sole and exclusive importer/distributor of Noritake. Its main retail outlets are in Rustan’s department stores and in select SM stores nationwide.

If you go to Rustan’s Makati, Ayala Center, you’ll see Noritake dinnerwares and cutlery on display. The cost of a dinner set has become so prohibitive that most of the buyers are institutions, principally hotels and restaurants. Examples below:

A 68-piece Chaetelaine Gold dinner: P425,000

A 68-piece Brilliance dinner set: P225,000

A 68-piece Splendor Umber dinner set: P195,000

The Alluring Fields 20-piece dinner set: P69,500

The Aedrean Dreams 36-piece dinner set: P19,500

There are also selected Noritake tablewares on display in the Noritake Philippines office at No. 1 Libongco Compound, JP Rizal Street, Barangay Concepcion Uno, Marikina, which occasionally holds a bodega (storehouse) clearance sale, where you can get big discounts.

The best place to experience Noritake, however, is to visit the Noritake Musuem in Nagoya City, which has one of the best gardens with a French restaurant. It also has a Noritake Garden Craft Center, where you can try painting on white plates and mugs which are then fired at around 850°C degrees. For those who live in Japan, the finished piece can be delivered in two to three weeks.

Here are some photos of the Noritake Museum, the Noritake Square Lifestyle Shop, and Noritake Craft Center. (All photos below by the author, taken on April 18, 2024.)

Noritake Museum

VINTAGE. The fourth floor of Noritake Museum showcases old Noritake tableware, decor and figurines, manufactured in the late 19th and early 20th century.

DECOR. A porcelain Noritake vase designed with a rooster perched on a tree, made from 1935 to 1945, showcased in the Noritake Museum in Nagoya City, Japan.

FIRST. The Noritake Museum displays the first dinner plate-set – “Sedan” – manufactured by Noritake in Japan in 1914.

CRAFT. A worker in the Noritake Garden Craft Center does finishing work on Noritake products, on April 18, 2024.

Noritake Square lifestyle shop

SHOP. Various tablewares, cutleries, and other Noritake products are for sale in the Noritake Square Lifestyle Shop in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

TABLETOP. Dinner plates, decor, and other Noritake products for sale in the Noritake Square Lifestyle Shop in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

MEOW. Noritake also makes figurines such as this porcelain beckoning cat that costs 77,000 yen or around P28,700, for sale in the Nagoya Square Lifestyle Shop in Nagoya, Japan.

PERSONALIZED. You can have personalized dinner plates with pictures of your pet done by a Noritake master painter for 350,000 yen or around P130,000, such as this one displayed in Noritake Square Lifestyle Shop in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

ANIME. Noritake sells 23-cm Studio Ghibli plates for 5,500 yen (around P2,000), tea cups and saucers ranging from 6,600 to 8,800 yen (P2,400 to P3,290), and coffee mugs ranging from 2,200 to 5,500 yen (P820 to 2,000) each in the Noritake Square Lifestyle Shop in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Noritake Garden

RED. Tourists and passersby can take a break on benches with Noritake’s red brick plant, the only remaining building from Noritake’s early days, in the background, in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. There’s also a French restaurant (with blue-green canopy), Kiln, serving French food served on Noritake tableware.





PEACE. The Noritake Garden provides a serene atmosphere for relaxation, especially during spring, to visitors and passersby.

BRICKS. This red brick Noritake Square Nagoya building houses Noritake’s showroom where visitors can buy various Noritake products.

The cheapest option to encountering Noritake is to go to Japanese surplus shops in the Philippines where you can find second-hand Japanese tablewares made of porcelain or bone china, or simply look for these products on e-commerce sites like Carousell, Shopee, and Facebook Market.

TREASURE HUNT. This Japanese surplus shop, Nita, in Silang, Cavite sells Japanese tablewares and other household goods from Japan, on February 3, 2024.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to find cheap vintage Noritake tablewares that you can later resell for a higher price. – Rappler.com

