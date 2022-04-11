Business
Oil prices to inch down on April 12

Aika Rey
REFUELING. Jeepneys top up fuel at a gas station on March 15, 2022.

Rappler

See the rollback in prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene on Tuesday, April 12

MANILA, Philippines – Oil prices are slightly going down on Tuesday, April 12.

In separate advisories on Monday, April 11, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil announced a downward adjustment in prices for Tuesday:

  • Gasoline – P1 per liter
  • Diesel – P0.35 per liter

Companies offering kerosene, meanwhile, announced a decrease of P3 per liter.

Other companies have yet to release advisories but are expected to follow the same adjustments.

The second straight weekly rollback will bring down the net year-to-date hikes to P15 per liter for gasoline, P25.65 per liter for diesel, and P21.10 per liter for kerosene.

In the past week, global prices went down after large economies announced they would tap into their oil reserves.

The International Energy Agency member states agreed to tap 60 million barrels of oil, on top of the United States’ 180 million barrels, aimed at tempering high prices largely driven by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. – Rappler.com

Aika Rey is a business reporter for Rappler. She covered the Senate of the Philippines before fully diving into numbers and companies. Got tips? Find her on Twitter at @reyaika or shoot her an email at aika.rey@rappler.com.
