LOOK: Megaworld luxury village to rise in General Trias, Cavite

Megaworld is building a luxury spa resort-inspired village in General Trias City, with lots costing P14 million to P24 million

MANILA, Philippines – Want to experience the spas of the Maldives while living just an hour’s drive from Manila?

Megaworld Corporation’s planned luxury village at its Maple Grove township in General Trias City, Cavite, is making that possible.

The property giant’s Maple Grove Park Village will offer 377 lots, ranging in size from 280 square meters to over 500 square meters, at P14 million to P24 million.

The village will feature lush parks and communal gardens inspired by spa and wellness landscapes.

It will have chroma-therapy gardens, which is just a fancy way of saying that there will be brightly colored trees and alleys filled with flowers.

Residents will also be able to pick fruits and vegetables.

Maple Grove Park Village will also feature a basketball court, outdoor fitness equipment, fitness pods, open lawns, a picnic shelter, and a playground.

The clubhouse will boast a floating garden, aromatic and sensory garden, lap pool, jacuzzi, and cabanas.

Maple Grove Park Village is designed by Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo (WATG), the group behind Shangri-La Maldives, Sofitel Bali in Indonesia, Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, as well as Shangri-La Boracay.

The township also features a tree park designed as a catchment basin for rainwater runoff, a landscape drip irrigation system, and vertical gardens.

Soon, it will have its own chapel and a futsal field.

Maple Grove is 45 minutes away from Makati City and Fort Bonifacio, and can be accessed via the Cavite Expressway. It is said to also be accessible through future projects like the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite extension, the Sangley airport, and the Cavitex-CALAX link.

Village lots will be ready for turnover to owners by 2026. Megaworld expects to generate P6.5 billion in sales. – Rappler.com