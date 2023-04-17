PLDT chief financial officer, key execs leave telco after overspending mess

MANILA, Philippines – Key executives of Pangilinan-led PLDT have left the company as the probe of the company’s overspending mess has been substantially completed.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, April 17, PLDT announced the early retirement of Anabelle Chua, senior vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief risk management officer. Chua had been on leave since the budget overrun was reported last December 2022.

Chua’s early retirement took effect on April 16, Sunday.

Chua is a certified public accountant board topnotcher and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in business administration and accountancy from the University of the Philippines.

In 2021, she was awarded by the prestigious ING FINEX (Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines) as the Philippines’ best CFO.

“I always believe that numbers need to tell the story. We have to make our people understand what these numbers are saying. We have to look at the people, the work they put in, what they’re doing to achieve these numbers. And that has made me realize that being a CFO is much more than knowing my numbers – that being an outstanding CFO meant being a positive force in all aspects of the business, in all parts of the organization” Chua said in a write-up by ING FINEX in 2021.

Mario Tamayo, senior vice president and network head, also cited early retirement as a reason for his departure. He held the position since 2021. His voluntary separation from the telco took effect April 14, Friday.

Mary Rose Dela Paz, senior vice president and chief procurement officer, voluntarily resigned effective April 14.

PLDT Vice President Wilson Bobier also resigned voluntarily effective April 16.

Vice president Alexander Kibanoff availed of the company’s manpower reduction program effective April 16.

PLDT earlier estimated that it overspent P48-billion, which was 12.7% of PLDT’s capital expenditure from 2019 to 2022, during its aggressive push to upgrade its network infrastructure. The amount was cut down to P33 billion, net of advances paid to the firm’s vendors.

PLDT noted that the overspending occurred at a time when the company faced tirades from then-president Rodrigo Duterte and intense competition in the telco space.

The budget overrun also partly resulted to PLDT suffering a 60% decline in its profit in 2022.

PLDT said that the internal probe found no evidence of fraud in the capex overrun.

Several foreign shareholders launched a class action suit against PLDT over the matter, with one law firm noting that the company “issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.” – Rappler.com