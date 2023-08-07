Potato Corner’s new snack Harvest Chips supports Benguet farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The partnership between Potato Corner and Gawad Kalinga aims to bring local produce center stage and increase income of local farmers

MANILA, Philippines – Potato Corner recently launched its new snack offering Harvest Chips in partnership with community development organization Gawad Kalinga (GK).

The potatoes used for Harvest Chips are sourced locally from Benguet farmers. These are then processed into chips by workers in Gawad Kalinga’s Enchanted Farm located in Angat, Bulacan.

Gawad Kalinga has been assisting local farmers through their BayanAnihan program by “providing harvest inputs and training, supporting their production, administrative and logistics process, and connecting them to committed buyers.”

Luis Oquiñena, chairman of Gawad Kalinga, said the partnership with Potato Corner can create “sustainable pathways for our poorest farmers through Harvest Chips.”

Potato Corner started as a small food cart in 1992 and soon became one of the largest kiosk-based chains in the Philippines. It was acquired by Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Incorporated in 2022.

“We hope that, given its scale and the platform Gawad Kalinga has provided, we can boost the income of Filipino potato farmers and make a positive impact in their lives,” said Vicente Gregorio, president and chief executive officer of Shakey’s Pizza, in a disclosure on Monday, August 7.

A limited time offering, Harvest Chips is available in Metro Manila, Rizal, and select kiosks in Luzon and Cebu for only P99. – Rappler.com