Power restoration to take 2 months in some areas in Cebu

TYPHOON ODETTE. Damage to infrastructure and utilities in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette in Cebu City on December 18, 2021.

MECO says some areas may not have power until February 2022, while BLCI says it is targeting 50% of households to have light by December 31

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas serviced by the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai) may not have power until February.

In a briefing on Monday, December 27, Department of Energy (DOE) director Mario Marasigan said that the estimated timeline for the following MECO service areas are as follows:

Ibo to Mactan – 8 weeks

Basak to Maribago – 8 weeks

Marigondon to Subasbas – 6 weeks

Punta Engaño – 5 weeks

Looc to Babag – 4 weeks

Poblacion to Gun-ob – 2 to 3 weeks

For areas serviced by the Visayan Electric Company (VECO), the company said they aim full power restoration by the end of January.

So far only 15.8%, or 74,920 households and business establishments under VECO’s franchise area, have had their electricty restored.

The company said they are targeting restoration of all 474,182 consumers by January 31.

Meanwhile, Bohol Light Company, Inc. is aiming to restore power of at least 50% of households by December 31.

Balamban Enerzon Corporation said it had fully restored power within its service area.

In an emailed statement, Aboitiz Power Corporation distribution utility subsidiary Visayan Electric Company (Visayan Electric) said it is targeting to have 80% restoration of power to customers in most urbanized areas within the Visayan Electric franchise by January 10 next year, with the hardest to reach areas to get energized by the end of the same month.

Visayan Electric is also targeting 100% completion of hospitals and 80% of water pumping stations by December 31.

As of noon on December 27, at least 21% or 98,321 of the 474,182 affected customers in its franchise service area were already reenergized.

Here is the breakdown of the status of affected generation facilities at the regional level:

Western Visayas- 26% of generation facilities that are still unavailable; 74% fully restored

Central Visayas- 41% still isolated or unavailable; 14% fully restored; 45% partially restored

Eastern Visayas- 33% still isolated or unavailable; 67% fully restored

Northern Mindanao- 31% still isolated or unavailable; 45% partially restored; 24% fully restored

Caraga- 100% fully restored

– Rappler.com