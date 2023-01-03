Provincial airports affected by air traffic system mess back to normal operations

DAVAO AIRPORT. Passengers line up for flights at the Davao International Airport on January 2, 2022.

'Recovery flights from diverted and delayed flights in these airports have been successfully dispatched to their location and mounted by the airlines on case-to-case basis,' says CAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Tuesday, January 3, that provincial airports affected by technical problems of its air traffic management system have resumed normal operations.

The airports are the following:

Bicol International Airport

Tacloban Airport

Zamboanga Airport

Pagadian Airport

Dipolog Airport

Jolo Airport

Tawi-Tawi Airport

Laguindingan Airport

Camiguin Airport

Ozamiz Airport

Dumaguete Airport

Bohol-Panglao International Airport

Puerto Princesa International Airport

Tuguegarao Airport

Cauayan Airport

Basco Airport

Iloilo International Airport

Kalibo International Airport

Bacolod-Silay Airport

Roxas Airport

Antique Airport

Butuan Airport

Siargao Airport

Surigao Airport

San Jose Airport

Romblon Airport

General Santos Airport

Cotabato Airport

Davao International Airport

Flights at these airports were either canceled, delayed, or diverted during the service interruption on Sunday, January 1.

“Recovery flights from diverted and delayed flights in these airports have been successfully dispatched to their location and mounted by the airlines on case-to-case basis. Meanwhile, other passengers have been rebooked to other scheduled flights with the assistance of their airlines,” CAAP said.

“The CAAP has been actively working on resuming normal operations and providing assistance to passengers affected by delayed flights for the past two days,” it added.

CAAP reiterated its apology to all those who have been inconvenienced by the power outage that affected tens of thousands of passengers on January 1, and caused flight cancellations and delays until the following day.

“CAAP is committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of its operations and will continue to quickly work towards correcting and improving the air travel experience in the Philippines,” it said.

Flights to and from Metro Manila were put on hold on New Year’s Day over technical issues with the CAAP’s air traffic management system.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista had said that the government may need more than P13 billion to upgrade the country’s air traffic management system to prevent future flight suspensions.

The Senate committee on public services will conduct an inquiry into the incident to determine liability, among others. – Rappler.com