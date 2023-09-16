PSALM must pay Napocor’s old $5.77M and P68.64M debt to power firm – COA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Commission on Audit says the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation is solidarily liable with Napocor to the Southern Philippines Power Corporation

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has determined that the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) is liable to pay the Southern Philippines Power Corporation (SPPC) sums of $5.774 million and P68.644 million.

These amounts stem from unpaid fees originally obligated by the National Power Corporation (Napocor) linked to the usage of SPPC’s 50 MW power plant located in General Santos City spanning the years 2005 to 2010.

To understand the significance, a brief history: Napocor, a state-owned firm, once held these liabilities. However, with the introduction of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) in 2001, a major portion of Napocor’s responsibilities, assets, and liabilities transitioned to PSALM. This restructuring aimed at ensuring a more competitive and efficient power industry in the Philippines.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) first recognized SPPC’s claim in 2013. This decision was later upheld by both the Court of Appeals in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2016. Although the claim itself was already decided, the question, however, was whether PSALM shared the same financial burden as Napocor.

SPPC argued that PSALM should be held liable in settling Napocor’s liabilities since it took over the old state corporation’s existing generation assets, liabilities, power contracts, and other assets.

COA agreed with this position. Citing the EPIRA, the state auditor emphasized that PSALM “assumed all of NPC’s (Napocor’s) liabilities existing at the time of PSALM’s creation.”

Because PSALM assumed Napocor’s financial obligations, COA also found that PSALM is “solidarily liable with NPC to SPPC.” – Rappler.com