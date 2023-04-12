PUV fare discounts proposal scrapped – DOTr secretary

JEEPNEY. Some of passenger jeepneys in Bacoor, Cavite, return on the road on the second day of the week-long strike, March 7, 2023.

Instead of giving fare discounts to passengers, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that subsidies will be provided to PUV drivers and operators of select routes

MANILA, Philippines – The proposed fare discounts for passengers of public utility vehicles (PUV) has been discontinued, according to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. The budget will instead be used to subsidize PUV drivers and operators along struggling routes.

“Kung ibibigay natin ‘yung discount, napakaikling panahon lang, ubos na agad ‘yun. Kaya nga siguro mas mabuti na napagusapan natin na imbes discount ang ibibigay natin, tulungan natin yung mga drivers and operators doon sa may mga naluluging ruta,” Bautista said on Wednesday, April 12.

(If we’re going to give a discount, it will run out quickly. That’s why its better that instead of giving a discount, we’ll just help our drivers and operators along struggling routes.)

Neither the Department of Transportation (DOTr) nor the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have provided details on the subsidy.

Under the proposed discounts, fares for traditional jeepneys were supposed to return to the pre-pandemic level of P9, down from the current P12.

In March, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it was already preparing to implement the fare discounts, which would be sourced from the DOTr’s P1.285 budget for the PUV Service Contracting Program.

The LTFRB said that it was currently still deliberating on a draft memorandum circular regarding the fare discounts. The agency is expected to present the list of subsidized PUV routes by May or June. – Rappler.com