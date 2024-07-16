Ramon Ang wants an even bigger NAIA terminal than promised. Can he deliver?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What’s in it for San Miguel? Profit, and lots of it, considering how a looming price hike could raise NAIA terminal fees by 73%.

When Ramon Ang met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he won the bid to rehabilitate the Philippines’ ailing international airport, the San Miguel tycoon made a bold promise: to build a terminal even bigger than what the contract required.

The best part? He’ll do it “without additional cost to the government.”

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista recalled the exact words of the affable billionaire, who is better known in business circles as RSA. It was a private meeting between him, RSA, and the President.

“RSA and the President met a few months ago. I was there,” Bautista said during a meeting of the Monday Circle Financial Forum.

“At sabi ni RSA (And RSA said), ‘I will build a bigger terminal than what is agreed in the concession agreement – without additional cost to the government.’ ’Yan ang pangako niya kay Presidente.” (That was his promise to the President.)

The biggest expansion will happen in Terminal 2, which is what Ang was talking about when he made that promise to Marcos. That’s no small deal. To put that in context, the $3-billion contract to rehabilitate NAIA is already one of the Marcos administration’s biggest privatization projects.

Under the terms of the deal, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation – the special company established by San Miguel’s consortium – will have up to 25 years to run the airport and build up its annual passenger capacity from 32 million all the way up to 62 million. During that time, the group is expected to spend about P122 billion in capital expenditures to upgrade NAIA while remitting an estimated P900 billion in revenues to the government. (READ: San Miguel’s group wins bid for NAIA. What’s next?)

Terminal rehabilitation plans

Part of the plan is to expand Terminals 1, 2, and 3. The north wing of Terminal 2 will be expanded towards the Philippine Village Hotel. Terminal 2’s south wing will also be extended towards Terminal 1 once the International Cargo Complex and fuel farm are relocated.

“‘Yung Terminal 2, ide-demolish ‘yung sinasabi na Philippine Village Hotel. Magkakaroon ng extension,” Bautista said during the forum meeting on Monday, July 8. (For Terminal 2, the Philippine Village Hotel will be demolished. There will be an extension.)

Rappler reported in late 2023 how the government had repossessed the Philippine Village Hotel with the intention of making the land available for an expansion of Terminal 2.

During a press conference, Ang himself also confirmed that the Philippine Village Hotel will be torn down to construct a new passenger terminal building. According to Ang, the target is for it to have 50 boarding bridges, 9,000 parking slots for vehicles, and an annual passenger capacity of 35 million passengers. The tycoon, however, made no mention of his ambitious promise to Marcos when he spoke to the media.

The north concourse of Terminal 3 will also be expanded to boost annual passenger capacity from 14 million to 25 million. Passengers will be able to reach Terminal 3 using the Metro Manila Subway once it is completed.

San Miguel’s group plans to more than double the vehicle parking outside of Terminals 1 and 3 from 5,800 slots to 12,400 slots. A 62,000-square-meter, multi-level carpark building will rise at Terminal 1 while a new five-level carpark will be added to the existing carpark at Terminal 3.

Filipino food court, other NAIA improvements

Ang also has his eye on revamping the food selection at NAIA.

Currently, the different terminals at NAIA offer a less-than-impressive roster of restaurants and cafes. For instance, Terminal 1, which handles the bulk of all international flights in the country, only has a handful of perpetually crowded coffee shops, such as Bo’s Coffee, Starbucks, Caffe Xpress, and most recently, Little Flour Cafe.

The richness and aroma of Filipino food does not feature prominently in NAIA, although homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee does have branches in Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

NAIA’s new operator wants to change that. According to Bautista, San Miguel’s group will conduct a “review” of the airport’s concessionaires, with the idea of setting up a food court to showcase Filipino cuisine.

“’Gusto ng San Miguel, ‘yung magkaroon ng food court na nandoon lahat. Gusto nila showcase natin ‘yung mga Filipino [food],” the transport secretary said on Monday. (San Miguel wants to make a food court where everything is there. They want us to showcase Filipino food.)

And apparently, it’s not just Ang himself who’s keen on rehabilitating NAIA. Cecile Ang, the tycoon’s eldest daughter and a board member at San Miguel Properties, is also overseeing potential improvements at the airport.

“Siya personally, almost every day, nandoon na siya (She’s personally there almost every day),’ Bautista said.

If San Miguel follows through with all of its plans, several major upgrades will be coming to the airport over the next few years. Here are some of them, according to the Department of Transportation:

Repair or replacement of passenger boarding bridges

Upgrade or replacement of baggage handling system

Improvement in inter-terminal passenger and baggage transfer

Construction of new surface access and airside roads

Improvement of passenger pick-up and drop-off flow

Activation of “long-inoperable” aircraft visual guidance docking system for use at night and during lightning storms

Integration of apron control operation of four terminals into a single digital remote apron tower facility

Installation of advanced surface movement and ground control system at all control towers

Installation of electronic flight strips systems, automated weather observation system, automated terminal information system, and advanced surface movement and ground control system

Full overlay of the 3.7-kilometer Runway 06-24

Installation of solar panels and local power storage facilities

Incorporation of an arrival manager into the existing air traffic management system to “optimize high-intensity single runway operations”

What’s in it for San Miguel?

Of course, everything has its price, and San Miguel certainly isn’t taking on this mega project for free. So how will San Miguel deliver on all these plans while making an acceptable return?

For starters, there’s a looming big-time hike on terminal fees. The DOTr has confirmed a proposal to raise the passenger service charge for international trips from P550 to P950 starting in 2025 – a 72.7% jump.

The new airport operator also plans to increase other airport charges, such as landing, takeoff, parking, and aeronautical fees, before the end of 2024. Unlike terminal fees, these aren’t directly charged to passengers. But airlines will likely pass on the extra costs to their customers by raising ticket prices. (READ: Expect pricier flights: NAIA terminal fees may climb 73% after privatization)

Much of the revenue from this price hike will redound to San Miguel’s group. Under the bid terms, the airport’s operator will share 82.16% of gross revenue with the government, but this excludes terminal fees. That means the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation gets to keep the entirety of the raised terminal fees, which Bautista estimates will make up about 40% of the company’s total revenue.

That has prompted aviation groups such as the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) to fiercely oppose the rate hike. According to a source in the aviation industry, the groups have written letters to Bautista, alleging that the proposal could make NAIA among the most expensive airports in the region.

However, the transportation secretary defended the proposed hike on airport fees, saying that it’s long overdue.

“The last increase was in 2000 – 24 years ago. I think one of the reasons why we didn’t develop our airport so much is because there’s no funding. Meanwhile, our peers and neighbors really earn fees to improve the infrastructure system of the airport,” Bautista said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It’s about time that we fix it. But for us to be able to fix it, we’ll have additional cost,” he added.

Winning the bid for NAIA also allows San Miguel to dominate the skies over the Greater Manila Area. After all, the conglomerate already has the rights to build and operate the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan.

Operating both international airports means that San Miguel can take full advantage of the influx of travelers to the Philippines. According to Bautista, San Miguel is developing the Bulacan Airport in “full blast” alongside its commitment to rehabilitate NAIA.

“Based on the report of San Miguel, they should be able to operate two runways before the end of the term of President Marcos,” Bautista said about the Bulacan Airport.

With the rapid growth in passenger volume in the Greater Manila Area, Bautista emphasized that even a rehabilitated NAIA alone will not have enough capacity to accommodate the projected number of passengers five years from now.

“That’s why we really need to open Bulacan [Airport]. We told San Miguel they should not slow down construction of Bulacan Airport,” Bautista said.

San Miguel has yet to truly prove its mettle in running an airport, with NMIA still being years away from welcoming travelers. Only time will tell whether Ramon Ang can live up to his lofty promise once his group takes over NAIA later in September. – Rappler.com