Robinsons Land, BCDA to develop new district in Taguig City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BONIFACIO CAPITAL DISTRICT. Artist's render of the new project of Robinsons Land Corporation and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

MANILA, Philippines – A new district will soon rise in Taguig City as Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) team up to build the Bonifacio Capital District.

The Bonifacio Capital District will be set on a 61,761-square-meter property in Taguig, right next to the new Senate building. The project will have a residential component, commercial spaces, office buildings, hotels, parks, recreational facilities, and open spaces.

“Robinsons Land is committed to doing our part in nation-building as we create sustainable, innovative, and dynamic spaces that enhance the quality of life for the communities we serve. The Bonifacio Capital District project embodies this aspiration, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and development of this vibrant area,” RLC Senior Vice-President Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said in a statement on Friday, August 9.

BONIFACIO CAPITAL DISTRICT. Artist’s render of the new project of Robinsons Land Corporation and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

The district will be placed near key infrastructure projects.

It will be in the immediate area of the Lawton station for the government’s Metro Manila Subway Project, and the Bonifacio South Main Boulevard will be in the northern perimeter of the district.

“This landmark project is part of the BCDA’s initiative to create sustainable communities for businesses, residents and commuters, while also maximizing our assets’ economic potential,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said.

RLC and BCDA hope to make the district a “15-minute city,” which means that designers of the property would make the district’s office spaces, schools, and leisure centers be in walking distance from each other. – Rappler.com