Babes Singson is new Metro Pacific Tollways president and CEO

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) named Rogelio “Babes” Singson as its new president and chief executive officer, following the retirement of Rodrigo Franco.

Prior to joining MPTC, Singson served as president and CEO of Metro Pacific Water Investments Corporation. From 2010 to 2016, he was the public works and highways secretary of the Aquino administration.

Singson also held various posts under the Pangilinan group of companies, including in Maynilad Water Services, Light Rail Manila Corporation, and Meralco Powergen Corporation.

Franco leaves MPTC after over 20 years with the company. He also served as chief finance officer, president, and CEO of then-Manila North Tollways Corporation – now NLEX Corporation, the

concession company of Northern Luzon expressways NLEX, SCTEX, and NLEX Connector.

Franco also led the creation and management of the Southern Luzon concession companies MPT South Management Corporation, Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation, and MPCALA Holdings to build and operate Cavitex and CALAX.

MPTC chairman Manny Pangilinan said Singson is expected to “continue and further amplify the group of companies’ customer-centric approach in serving the customers of its six expressways in the Philippines and manage its businesses in the ASEAN region.” – Rappler.com