Royal Caribbean joins rivals in canceling 2022 sailings to Russia

CRUISE. A view of the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-meter-long Symphony of the Seas, during its world presentation ceremony, berthed at a port in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Group and Viking Cruises canceled sailings to Russia on Wednesday, March 2, joining their rivals and many Western brands in suspending operations in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

Celebrity Cruises, owned by Royal Caribbean, said it was removing Russian port city Saint Petersburg from upcoming itineraries, adding that it would visit other Scandinavian ports in its place.

Silversea Cruises also said it would reroute summer voyages scheduled to stop in Russia and Ukraine, while Royal Caribbean International said it had canceled its visits to Saint Petersburg on all its summer itineraries.

The changes to itineraries mark yet another blow to the recovery of the US cruise industry, after the Omicron coronavirus variant earlier this year forced operators to cancel sailings.

Other major operators MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also recently modified their itineraries, while Carnival Corporation said it would follow suit.

Several Western brands, from Boeing to Ford Motor Company, have joined in on an unprecedented wave of corporate actions against Moscow, although Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” – Rappler.com