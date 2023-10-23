San Miguel confirms Ramon Ang’s investment in Manny Pangilinan’s MPIC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ramon Ang and Manny Pangilinan go from business rivals to associates

MANILA, Philippines – Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) confirmed that its chief executive officer Ramon Ang is acquiring an equity stake in rival Manny Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, October 23, SMC confirmed a Philippine Daily Inquirer report stating that Ang, in his personal capacity and on the invitation of Pangilinan, made an indirect investment in MPIC.

Ang was also elected as a member of the MPIC board in a meeting held last Tuesday, October 17.

The Inquirer source said Ang’s entry into MPIC was a prelude to the “eventual merger” of SMC and MPIC’s tollway businesses.

SMC Tollways operates the South Luzon Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, Skyway at-grade and Skyways 1, 2, and 3, NAIA Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

Meanwhile, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation operates and maintains 223 kilometers across three major Philippine toll road systems.

SMC, however, underscored that it has “not made any investment in MPIC.”

“To date, there have been no developments relating to the Nasugbu-Bauan and the Cavite-Batangas expressway projects of MPIC and the SMC Infrastructure Group,” the conglomerate added.

“San Miguel shall make disclosures to the Exchange in the event there are material disclosable developments pertaining to such tollway projects.”

SMC is the Philippines’ biggest conglomerate, with revenues and net income reaching P1.5 trillion and P43.2 billion, respectively, in 2022.

Meanwhile, MPIC recently delisted from the local bourse and went private following concerns over its valuation. In 2022, its core net income reached P14.2 billion. – Rappler.com