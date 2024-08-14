San Miguel’s net income up by 66% in H1 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Ramon Ang-led conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) had a good first six months of the year as businesses across segments, save for its cement business, saw sales and revenue growth.

SMC reported a 66% net income increase year-on-year to P85.1 billion. The group’s businesses scored consolidated revenues worth P789 billion in the same period — up by 15% from 2023.

“Our strong first-semester performance shows the resilience of our businesses even in a challenging market. We expect this positive momentum to continue throughout the year and deliver sustained value to all our stakeholders,” Ang said in a statement dated August 12.

However, its cement business saw revenues decline by 6% during the period, with consolidated revenues totaling P19 billion due to a lower average selling price. SMC does business in the sector via Eagle Cement Corporation, Northern Cement Corporation, and Southern Concrete Industries, Incorporated, which were all affected by the influx of imported cement during the period.

All food and beverage segments posted revenue growth from January to June. Sales of San Miguel Food and Beverage, Incorporated went up by 4% to P192.9 billion. Meanwhile — thanks partly to its Tender Juicy Hotdogs, Purefoods Luncheon Meat, Magnolia dairy, and San Mig Coffee — San Miguel Foods saw sales go up by 3% to P87.8 billion during the period.

San Miguel Brewery, Incorporated’s revenues inched up by 1% to P75.1 billion. SMC expects the segment to have an improved performance for the rest of the year as it shifts its focus to “specific channels” for engagement.

Meanwhile, SMC said Ginebra San Miguel, Incorporated was buoyed by effective marketing campaigns and new products also helped the brand net an 18% sales increase, contributing P30 billion in the first six months of the year.

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corporation benefitted from the decline in fuel prices, growing 17% in revenues to pull up P98.9 billion during the period.

Petron also grew 21% to P444.5 billion from P367 billion in the same period in 2023, fueled by strong volumes in both its Philippine and Malaysian markets that totaled 69.1 million barrels in the first half of the year. The segment posted a P6 billion income from January to June.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Infrastructure is thriving with an average of 1.034 million vehicles plying through its tollways daily, giving room for a 9% improvement in revenues that stood at P18.1 billion in the first six months. – Rappler.com