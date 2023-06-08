SEC approves Ayala Land’s P50-billion shelf offering

If the oversubscription option is fully exercised, Ayala Land stands to raise as much as P21.73 billion from the offering, which will be used to refinance short-term loans and fund capital expenditures

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Land was given the green light by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its shelf registration of bonds worth up to P50 billion.

The SEC decision, made during its June 6 meeting, allows Ayala Land to issue these bonds in one or multiple tranches over the next three years, subject to certain conditions.

This shelf offering provides Ayala Land with an opportunity to raise significant capital to support its financial needs and strategic initiatives.

In the initial tranche, Ayala Land plans to offer up to P12.25 billion in five-year and 10-year bonds. Additionally, an oversubscription option of up to P5 billion will be available. The company also intends to offer P4.75 billion in bonds as the fourth and final tranche of its existing P50-billion debt securities program, which received approval from the commission in 2021.

If the oversubscription option is fully exercised, Ayala Land stands to raise as much as P21.73 billion from the offering. These funds will be used to refinance short-term loans and support capital expenditures.

The bonds will be offered to the public at face value from June 14 to June 20, with listing on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Trust Incorporated scheduled for June 27.

To facilitate the offering, Ayala Land has enlisted the services of BDO Capital and Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, East West Banking Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, and SB Capital Corporation as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners.

Ayala Land’s net income grew 42% to P4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, while consolidated revenues went up 26% to P30.9 billion. – Rappler.com