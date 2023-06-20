SEC files complaints vs lending companies for threatening borrowers

MANILA, Philippines – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed criminal complaints against 28 individuals from six lending companies before the Department of Justice for allegedly seeking to collect debt by threatening borrowers.
The SEC, through its Enforcement and Investor Protection Department, said the officers and employees of the following companies are accused of violating the Lending Company Regulation Act and the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act:
- FESL Lending Investor Corporation
- U-Peso Lending Corporation
- Philippine Microdot Financing Corporation
- Armorak Lending
- FESL Business Process Outsourcing Services
- Realm Shifters Business Process Outsourcing
The complaints detailed the lending companies’ harassment strategies, including threats to post photos of a borrower’s children on social media should they fail to pay debt of P3,000.
The companies, which are owned and managed by five Chinese, also threatened to text the borrowers’ contacts over late payment.
“Tigas mukha ‘di ba? Akala mo yata hindi ko gagawin lahat ng mga sinasabi ko. Ipo-post ko ‘yan sa buong page ng barangay ‘nyo ha? Magbayad ka ng utang mo,” one text read.
(Have you got no shame? You think I won’t do what I told you? I’ll post that on the page of your barangay. Pay up.)
SEC Director Oliver Leonardo emphasized that humiliating borrowers and sharing their contact details are prohibited by law.
The SEC earlier imposed a moratorium on the registration of new online lending platforms, as some engage in abusive and predatory practices. – Rappler.com
