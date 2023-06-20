LIVESTREAM: Senate hearing on complaints against Cebu Pacific

Watch the livestream on Rappler at 10 am, Wednesday, June 21

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on tourism and public services on Wednesday, June 21, will start a joint investigation into complaints against Cebu Pacific for allegedly overbooking flights and offloading passengers.

The budget airline’s on-time performance sank to just 50% the previous week, which a Cebu Pacific executive admitted was “bad.” On June 19 alone, the carrier said that it had 10 “unplanned cancellations.”

Cebu Pacific blamed the frequent flight cancellations on a shortage of spare parts, issues with maintenance scheduling, and lightning alerts which bring airport operations to a halt.

Philippine Airlines also issued an apology on June 17 for “several flight cancellations,” pointing to “ongoing supply chain delays and unexpected technical issues.”

But this hasn’t stopped affected passengers from airing out their concerns online, complaining about seemingly “arbitrary” cancellations or rescheduling of flights that have ruined vacations and life events.

For its part, Cebu Pacific has denied allegations of overbooking, explaining that passengers may be bumped off in cases when a flight is reassgined to a smaller airplane.

