Airlines have ‘no limit’ in overbooking flights, regulator tells Senate

Senator Nancy Binay during the senate inquiry on numerous passenger complaints on services offered by Cebu Pacific Air and other travel companies, on June 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, airlines violating the antiquated Air Passenger Bill of Rights face a maximum fine of only P5,000

MANILA, Philippines – Even as outrage against flight cancellations and overbooking grew, regulators told the Senate that airlines con actually overbook as many passengers as they needed per flight.

“Ang umiiral na patakaran sa ating batas ay itong Air Passenger Bill of Rights…. Ang current provisions po diyan, it does not set a limit to the overbooking,” Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla said during the hearing on Wednesday, June 21.

(The prevailing law right now is the Air Passenger Bill of Rights…. Its current provisions do not set a limit to overbooking.)

Arcilla explained that, although there was no set limit, airlines were required to pay affected passengers for any expense or inconvenience caused by overbooking. This, he said, served as an “effective counterweight” to discourage abusive overbooking.

The practice of overbooking, which is done by airlines globally, helps carriers fill all seats in the plane in the event of no-show passengers. This supposedly reduces the cost of fares.

Before the Air Passenger Bill of Rights was put into place in 2012, CAB’s regulation set a 10% limit to overbooking, stating that “overbooking not exceeding 10% of the seating capacity of the aircraft shall not be considered as a deliberate and willful act of non-accommodation.”

That limit has since been removed.

Senator Nancy Binay, who chaired the hearing, warned about the possibility that the recent increase in flight cancellations “with no explanation” was connected with overbooking.

“Ang lumalabas ngayon, nagkaroon ng bagong modus eh. Nakita nga nila na sa overbooking, malaki ‘yung kailangan nilang i-provide doon sa passengers. Ang ginagawa nila ngayon, two days before you fly, or four days before, sasabihan ka nila na canceled ‘yung flight mo,” Binay said.

(It’s looking like there’s a new modus. The airlines saw that, in overbooking, they need to provide a lot to passengers. Now, what they’re doing is to tell you that your flight is canceled two or four days before you fly.)

Airlines blame supply chain issues

However, airlines explained that the recent delays and cancellations were caused by global “engine and supply chain issues,” not overbooking of flights.

“The global aviation industry has been impacted by Pratt and Whitney engine issues,” said Xander Lao, president and chief commercial officer of Cebu Pacific. “The PW engines are experiencing premature removal from service, and each engine restoration requires 220 days instead of the industry norm of 90 days.”

This year, Cebu Pacific had 12 “unscheduled engine removals” and three indefinitely grounded aircraft. There were also days when the airline would cancel up to 10 flights. Cumulatively, around 7% of its flights have been canceled due to supply chain issues.

As a result, Cebu Pacific admitted that its on-time performance had sunk to 58% in May after starting 2023 with high hopes. (READ: Cebu Pacific ‘cautiously optimistic’ for tourism, nears return to full capacity)

ON TIME? A graph of Cebu Pacific’s on-time performance for 2023 shows dropping performance in recent months. Cebu Pacific slideshow.

The budget airline also grappled with delivery delays from its aircraft manufacturer, which sometimes caused flight cancellations and “equipment changes” from larger to smaller aircraft.

When a flight is downgraded to an aircraft with smaller capacity, not all passengers are carried over. Vulnerable passengers – persons with disabilities, pregnant women, senior citizens, and families with infants – are given priority. After that, the rest of the passengers to be carried over are picked at random by the system.

Incidents like these, where some passengers experience a canceled flight while others continue on their way, are what cause the perception of overbooking, according to Cebu Pacific.

Philippine Airlines also said that its operations suffered due to the global supply chain shortage.

“It has been most challenging for PAL – the past several weeks most especially – considering that we have experienced an increased number of our aircraft that are on preventive maintenance. Most of these are unscheduled,” Clara de Castro, PAL’s vice president for legal affairs, said during the hearing.

The flagship carrier said that three of its aircraft were placed on extended maintenance while five were grounded while awaiting maintenance work. Some of these aircraft also use engines made by Pratt & Whitney, the manufacturer being blamed for the grounding of more than 120 aircraft globally.

In response, both Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines said that they had reduced their flight schedules to allow for standby planes to pick up the slack in case of sudden cancellations.

Maximum penalty of P5,000

The CAB also confirmed that airlines violating the Air Passenger Bill of Rights face a maximum fine of just P5,000.

“Many times, we penalize them P5,000 because our law is very old, and the maximum is P5,000. It goes to the national coffers. But we also ask the airlines to refund,” Arcilla said.

Under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, most penalties are set in accordance with the provision of the Civil Aeronautics Act of the Philippines, a law that was enacted in 1952. For this reason, the maximum fine imposed for almost any violation remained to be just P5,000.

In response, Senator Ronald dela Rosa called for the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, which is just a joint administrative order, to be passed into law and given more teeth.

“This is only an administrative order. It has no criminal sanctions. Kailangan mag-legislate para mabigyan ng ngipin ‘yung batas na ‘yan (We need to legislate this to give it more teeth),” he said. – Rapppler.com