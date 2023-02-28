Beginning of the end of closure drama? Smart submits documents to Makati execs

Executives of Smart Communications hand over boxes of documents detailing its national revenue sources to the Makati City government

MANILA, Philippines– A day after being slapped with a closure order, executives of Smart Communications submitted the financial documents requested by the Makati City government.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Makati City government sent photos to the press showing Smart turning over boxes of documents which detail its nationwide revenue sources. The Makati government claimed that “several court rulings” have already allowed them to collect such documents from the telecommunications giant.

Makati City LGU.

Smart earlier argued that Makati has no jurisdiction to audit the company’s financial statements and operations in other branches nationwide, and added that it had submitted all records related to its operations within the city and paid the necessary taxes.

While the photos showed the two parties ironing out the issue, Makati City’s press release did not include details about Smart’s business permit and alleged tax deficiency of P3.2 billion.

The closure order was a result of the findings of the Office of the City Treasurer in 2016, which concluded that Smart owed the city government over P3.2 billion in franchise tax from January 2012 to December 2015. The Makati City government also accused Smart of operating without a business permit for the last four years.

Rappler has sought the comment of Smart regarding the matter but has yet to get a response.

Shares of PLDT, Smart’s parent company, inched up 0.3% on Tuesday after suffering a 4.5% loss on Monday. The photos were released by the Makati City government after trading hours. –Rappler.com