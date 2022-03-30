Some Maynilad customers to get P323 refund

Maynilad customers in some areas in Metro Manila and Cavite will be getting a rebate after experiencing service interruptions from December 2021 to February 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad Water Services faces a financial penalty amounting to P63.97 million over its “unusual and prolonged” service interruptions in four cities in Metro Manila and five areas in Cavite province.

This penalty will be in the form of a bill rebate amounting to P323 per affected customer in southern Metro Manila and Cavite by April.

From December 2021 to February 2022, Maynilad implemented water service interruptions in the cities of Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Pasay, as well as Bacoor, Imus, Rosario, Noveleta, and Cavite City. This was due to repairs made at its Putatan Water Treatment Plant, as algal blooms affected water quality.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office found that Maynilad breached its contractual responsibility of “ensuring the availability of an uninterrupted 24-hour supply of water,” depriving customers of service and placing their health and welfare at risk.

Maynilad earlier said it will comply with the decision. – with reports from Eirenne Lumasang/Rappler.com

