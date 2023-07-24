Performance review: Marcos zeroes in on NGCP in SONA 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his second State of the Nation Address at Congress on July 24, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) 'We are conducting a performance review of our private concessionaire, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines,' says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored in his second State of the Nation Address the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) delayed interconnection projects.

Marcos, citing data from the Energy Regulatory Commission, emphasized that 68 grid connections are still delayed. These delayed projects have contributed to unstable power supply in Luzon and the Visayas, especially when demand for electricity goes up during summer.

“We are conducting a performance review of our private concessionaire, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines,” he said.

Marcos added that he looks forward to seeing the private grid operator “complete all of its deliverables,” starting with the Mindanao-Visayas and Cebu-Negros-Panay interconnections.

While Marcos underscored NGCP’s shortfalls, he also recognized its achievements.

“We finally have a Unified National Grid, with the interconnection of the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids. The ‘One Grid, One Market’ will enable more efficient transfers and more competitive pricing of electricity throughout the country,” Marcos said.

‘We agree’

In a statement, the NGCP said it is concentrating resources to complete ongoing transmission projects. The company also highlighted its Chinese partner’s role in shifting to renewable energy.

“We agree with the President’s sentiments. Even before the SONA, NGCP has already been working towards the vision that he mentioned,” said Anthony Almeda, NGCP’s president and chief executive officer.

“After hearing it straight from him – his vision that is completely aligned with ours – we know we are on the right track and we’re more motivated to complete all our objectives in a prompt manner,” he added.

NGCP said that the projects Marcos mentioned have already been “partially energized,” with the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project to be fully energized to 450 megawatts by the 3rd quarter of this year.

“To expedite these projects, NGCP called upon all local government units to extend essential support by promptly granting relevant permits and providing necessary assistance in addressing right-of-way issues that have hindered the smooth implementation of these project,” NGCP said.

To complete the various projects in the pipeline, NGCP said it will “draw on its strategic partnership” with Beijing-run State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).

“Leveraging SGCC’s expertise in renewable energy integration, NGCP hopes to bolster its capabilities to hasten the transition to renewable and sustainable energy sources. The collaboration with SGCC allows NGCP to accommodate the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies into the national grid.”

Lawmakers earlier sounded the alarm over various issues hounding the NGCP, which include alleged security and spying risks, as well as exorbitant dividends amid power outages in many areas in the country.

The NGCP blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and right-of-way issues for the project delays.

Marcos was open to taking back control of the NGCP “if necessary,” amid power shortages in different areas around the country, prior to a Senate probe into the power supply crisis in Occidental Mindoro and the Panay Island power supply situation.

The NGCP is a consortium between Filipino tycoons’ Henry Sy Jr.’s Monte Oro Grid Resources, Robert Coyiuto Jr.’s Calaca High Power Corporation, and State Grid Corporation of China. In 2007, it won the 50-year concession to operate the Philippines’ transmission network. State Grid Corporation of China, the NGCP’s technical partner, owns 40% of NGCP.

The NGCP was a result of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA) which mandated the privatization of the government-owned National Power Corporation. – Rappler.com