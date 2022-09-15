SPIA consortium bags Sangley airport project

The SPIA Development Consortium members include the Yuchengco Group's House of Investments, Luis Virata’s Cavitex Holdings, and Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia as a non-equity member

The Cavite provincial government has awarded the contract to develop the Sangley Point International Airport to the SPIA Development Consortium.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, MacroAsia Corporation said that the Cavite provincial government “gave the Notice of Award to the SPIA Development Consortium for the development of Sangley Point International Airport” in simple ceremonies on September 14.

The SPIA Development Consortium members include the Yuchengco Group’s House of Investments, Luis Virata’s Cavitex Holdings, and Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia as a non-equity member. MacroAsia will provide management and technical services for aviation support and the logistics component of the project.

Foreign companies in the group are South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corporation, Germany’s Munich Airport International GmbH, and Ove Arup & Partners Hongkong Limited.

The consortium said in a statement that “the challenge is great” but the consortium “is very well prepared for the work at hand, highly committed to deliver within the project timelines because of the local and international members who are all highly reputable developers and investors that have enviable track records in developing large-scale infrastructure projects.”

In January, the Cavite government granted original proponent status to the consortium for Sangley airport.

MacroAsia and China Communications Construction won the first bidding for the SPIA project in 2019, but the deal was terminated in January 2021 after the consortium failed to submit post-qualification documents, despite the Cavite provincial government extending deadlines four times. – Rappler.com