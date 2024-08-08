Sy siblings still the Philippines’ richest in 2024, according to Forbes Asia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Real estate tycoon Manny Villar drops to third from second, trading places with ports magnate Enrique Razon

MANILA, Philippines – The Sy siblings – heirs to one of the biggest conglomerates in the country – are still the Philippines’ richest in 2024, according to Forbes Asia.

Their combined net worth inched down this year to $13 billion from $14.4 billion in 2023 because of the weaker peso, which Forbes Asia said affected many of the country’s wealthiest.

“While the country’s benchmark stock market index gained 2% since fortunes were last measured, the peso fell 6%. As a result, more than half of the country’s 50 richest are less wealthy this year,” Forbes Asia said in a statement on Thursday, August 8.

Here’s a list of the Philippines’ top 10 richest in 2024:

Sy siblings, $13 billion Enrique Razon, $11.1 billion Manuel Villar, $10.9 billion Ramon Ang, $3.8 billion Isidro Consunji and siblings, $3.4 billion Tony Tan Caktiong, $2.9 billion Lucio Tan, $2.65 billion Jaime Zobel de Ayala, $2.6 billion Lucio & Susan Co, $2.3 billion Aboitiz Family, $2.2 billion

Lance Gokongwei and his siblings, who were ranked 7th in 2023 with a net worth of $3.15 billion, were bumped off from the top 10 list in 2024 as its petrochemicals unit were affected by weaker global prices and operating costs. Puregold’s Lucio and Susan Co, meanwhile, made it to the list this year.

Meanwhile, ports billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. ranked second for the first time, thanks to dollar gains and the global trade rebound. His net worth shot up to $11.1 billion in 2024 from $8.1 billion the year before.

Meanwhile, Villar’s net worth went up to $10.9 billion from $9.7 billion, despite inching down in rankings thanks to his new high-rise project launches.

San Miguel Corporation’s Ramon Ang, meanwhile, is shifting the conglomerate’s focus from its traditional food and beverage business to infrastructure developments. Ang’s net worth went up $400 million to $3.8 billion in 2024, while the food and beverage giant won multi-billion peso bids on infrastructure projects in the country such as the contracts to operate Ninoy Aquino International Airport and to build the new Bulacan airport.

The country’s top 50 Richest have a combined wealth of $80.8 billion, almost flat from $80.4 billion in 2023. Forbes Asia said the minimum net worth needed to be counted in the list in 2024 was $170 million.

Education magnate Eusebio Tanco, who ranked 25th in 2023 with a net worth of $605 million, gained from the government’s crackdown on illegal offshore gambling firms with DigiPlus Interactive – an online gambling company, a stark contrast of Tanco’s STI Education business. Tanco is now worth $815 million and holds the 22nd spot, two years after his bingo parlor went online. – Rappler.com