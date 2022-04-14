Agaton’s damage to agriculture reaches P639.7 million

The Department of Agriculture expects the figure to go up as more of its local units report losses

MANILA, Philippines – Damage and losses caused by tropical depression Agaton reached P639.7 million, latest figures from the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed.

The total figure is from losses reported in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, affecting 10,453 farmers.

Total volume of damage reached 36,846 metric tons in 16,251 hectares of agricultural areas.

The DA said that the amount is expected to go higher as more areas report losses.

The following assistance will be provided to affected farmers and fishers:

Rice, corn and assorted vegetable seeds

Drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry

Zero-interest loans and funds for insured farmers

Quick response fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas

Agaton weakened from a tropical depression into a low pressure area on Tuesday evening, April 12, but the state weather bureau warned that heavy rainfall will persist. – Rappler.com