Ukraine introduces export licenses for key agricultural commodities

LVIV, Ukraine – Ukraine has introduced export licenses for its key agriculture commodities wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a government resolution as saying on Sunday, March 6.

The document said that traders would also need licenses to export poultry and eggs, the agency said.

Ukraine is among the world’s leading producers and exporters of grain and vegetable oils.

The world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil had also said it can export more than 60 million tons of grain, including 33 million tons of corn and 23 million tons of wheat in the 2021-2022 July-June season.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine suspended exports of several agricultural commodities in the face of Russia’s invasion of the country. The government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat, and livestock.

State-run Ukrainian Railways, meanwhile, has said it is ready to organize agricultural exports by rail as a matter of urgency after closure of the country’s Black Sea ports because of the military invasion.

Ukraine has historically exported its grain, vegetable oils, and other food products by ship.

Ukrainian Railways said that it might deliver grain to borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, from where it can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European countries.

The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tons of various grains in the 2021-2022 season as of February 23.

Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tons. – Rappler.com