United Airlines to launch direct US-Manila flights by October 29

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

The US carrier will also add daily flights from Los Angeles to Hong Kong and Tokyo (Narita) this October

MANILA, Philippines – United Airlines (United) will start flying directly from San Francisco to Manila by October 29 this year, becoming the only United States carrier to offer direct flights from the Philippines to continental US.

The daily nonstop flights will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s largest aircraft. This will service a “ton of traffic” between the two countries, according to Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

The US hosts one of the largest communities of overseas Filipinos, with remittances from the country accounting for 41.2% of all cash remittances. Filipinos who have permanently migrated to the US, and those who work there temporarily often make periodic journeys back home.

“All that traffic has to connect somewhere, or that traffic has to fly the Filipino flag-carrier,” Quayle said in a media briefing on Monday, July 17.

Currently, Philippine Airlines flies the following routes from Manila to these US destinations: Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco, and Guam.

United will also add daily nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Hong Kong starting October 28, and single daily flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Narita in late October.

United’s announcement comes just as passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) also picks up. The number of international and domestic passengers in NAIA during the first half of 2023 has nearly reached pre-pandemic levels, just 8% below the same period in 2019.

“Comforted with the consistent growth in numbers, with airlines introducing new routes, and with new airline players coming in, we will pursue without let-up our improvement projects, especially those that would highly impact the passenger experience inside and outside of the terminals,” Manila International Airport Authority Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said in a statement on July 14.

