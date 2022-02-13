WATCH: Filipinos not joining ‘Great Resignation,’ but are exhausted

'People talk about how great it is to work from home...but what people don’t talk about is there is drastically less sense of belonging and ownership,' says AMZ AllStars CEO Erick Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines – Over a third of the global workforce are said to be thinking of leaving their jobs. This does not include Filipinos.

Based on the latest figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Filipinos who are employed are looking for more hours of work to make ends meet.

“In the Philippines, we see underemployment, we see a trend of people creating multiple streams of income…. Filipinos are very entrepreneurial and so they are creating more and more ways to make money,” said AMZ AllStars chief executive officer Erick Rodriguez in a Business Sense interview.

More work, unfortunately, may mean more stress. It’s no surprise that some who are looking for jobs tend to be quite selective.

“Right now, we’re living in a day and age where there is a lack of separation between work and non-work…. People talk about how great it is to work from home…but what people don’t talk about is there is drastically less sense of belonging and ownership,” Rodriguez said.

“If you don’t build that sense of camaraderie at the beginning and continue that, and foster that, you’re gonna have higher attrition rates.” – Rappler.com