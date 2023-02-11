WATCH: Goodbye HR managers? Artificial intelligence may be your next recruiter

Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry says artificial intelligence will have a 'profound impact on all industries,' human resources included

MANILA, Philippines– Various industries are bracing for the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly on how it would disrupt, if not wipe out, jobs.

But even the head hunters and recruiters tasked to fill up job vacancies will see their roles change in the next few years.

In a Business Sense interview, Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry said that AI will have a “profound impact on all industries, HR (human resources) included.”

Sprout is an HR solutions platform, which enables employees to file various requests and gain access to office resources. HR also gains access to data and trends which they use in decision-making in the workplace.

Gentry, however, is optimistic. Just like the industrial revolution when people feared that machines will take away jobs, Gentry said that AI will just “change the way we work.”

In HR, the future first interviewer and recruiter may be AI, which uses data and other publicly available information about a candidate and decide if the applicant can move on to the next interview.

An AI chatbot may also be the one answering employees’ questions about office policies.

“That frees up HR professionals to do more meaningful work instead of answering questions about vacation policies…. It changes jobs, but makes our jobs more meaningful at the end of the day,” Gentry said.

Gentry also noted that Sprout is “layering” Chat GPT into its workflows, “using it in different parts of the business.”

Go hybrid or face resignations

In the Business Sense episode, Gentry also talked about how hybrid work arrangements help retain talent.

A Sprout survey revealed that Filipinos are leaving their jobs, as high-paying online jobs become more popular.

Generally, the millennials are the ones pushing for a return to the office, while Gen Z workers, who have started their careers online, have preferred the work-from-home setup. Gentry said that leaders should strike a balance.

“Employees prefer to work from home, but those working 100% from home are less engaged with their employer; they are not as committed,” Gentry said. – Rappler.com