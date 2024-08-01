WATCH: BIR unveils new logo to celebrate 120th anniversary

The new logo is inspired by entries to the bureau's logo-making contest, according to BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) celebrated its 120th anniversary on Thursday, August 1, with a new logo.

BIR Commissioner Romeo “Jun” Lumagui Jr. and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto unveiled the logo during an event at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. The new symbol also marks the first time that the BIR logo was changed in its 120-year history.

“Nevertheless, it has become clear that [the old] symbol…primarily shows limited and outdated industries…. So it must evolve to reflect the changing times and our vision for the future,” Lumagui said.

The commissioner added that the new logo was inspired by entries to the bureau’s logo-making contest that was held in April. The contest collected more than 300 entries from the general public.

“Each element has been thoughtfully crafted to convey a message of integrity, service excellence, and patriotism,” Lumagui said.

Government agencies under the Marcos administration have come under fire for their logo designs, with Filipinos online questioning the cost of these new symbols. These include President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas brand and the rebranding of the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation.

Lumagui told reporters in May that the Pagcor controversy made him hesitant to proceed with rebranding the BIR. He added that the bureau would only spend P175,000 for the new logo — the cash award to those who participated in the logo-making contest.

The BIR also launched a new tagline, “Bringing in Revenues for Nation-building,” and a redesigned website during the 120th anniversary event. — Rappler.com