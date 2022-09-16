WATCH: Canva shows how Google Docs, Microsoft Word should look like

LIVE

Canva says the future is visual. It's time for Google Docs and Microsoft Word to have a glow-up.

SYDNEY, Australia– Ever since Australian company Canva launched in 2013, it has pushed the boundaries of how people present information and stories.

Almost a decade later, Canva is pushing the boundaries of visual communication once more. This time, taking on legacy products of Microsoft and Google– programs that barely updated their looks.

Canva’s recently launched Visual Worksuite flaunts a stylish Docs and a more dynamic Presentations, easily eclipsing Google Docs and Microsoft PowerPoint.

Canva’s new website builder also lets people with no coding experience make websites.

Rappler’s Ralf Rivas reports from Sydney, Australia, breaking down Canva’s vision of democratizing visual communication and the current market conditions that the Australian-based company is facing. –Rappler.com