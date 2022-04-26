WATCH: Filipinos use Duolingo more during pandemic for K-drama, anime binge

Duolingo marketing director Haina Xiang says monthly average users in the Philippines grew 32% during the pandemic, higher than the 10% growth globally

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos opted to learn new languages as they found more time to spend on streaming services, language-learning app Duolingo found.

In a Business Sense interview, Duolingo marketing director Haina Xiang said they achieved an “all-time high” of active users during the pandemic, with new users spending 30% more time on the app than in pre-COVID-19 times.

Globally, Duolingo users grew 10% to around 500 million during the pandemic. In the Philippines, monthly average users increased 32%, beating global trends.

Xiang said the most popular languages among Filipino users are Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, and Chinese.

“People are not only focusing on only one language…. We saw the growth trends of Japanese and Korean exceeding other languages. There might be some reasons – for example, the impact from the K-drama series or Japanese animations getting popular within the whole Asian region and people are spending more time at home watching those online shows…. People have higher motivation to learn their languages,” Xiang said.

While some have started to learn phrases, bulk of Duolingo users are still at the beginner level.

Xiang hopes that people will use their spare time to learn new languages in anticipation of global borders reopening for tourism. – Rappler.com