WATCH: Marcos signs Maharlika Investment Fund Act

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the controversial sovereign wealth fund into law despite some economists' concerns

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund Act, a measure that will be used by the government to invest and raise capital.

Despite the goals set by economic managers, some of the country’s top economists have raised the alarm, calling it a fund that “violates fundamental principles of economics and finance and poses serious risks to the economy and the public sector.”

Marcos has defended the measure on several occasions.

“The key to the success of any fund, hedge fund, pension fund, sovereign fund, investment fund is the management,” said Marcos on Thursday, June 22, on the sidelines of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) anniversary in Makati City. – Rappler.com