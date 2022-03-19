WATCH: Presidential bets to continue Build, Build, Build if elected

MANILA, Philippines – Most presidential bets said that they would continue the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

In the Commission of Elections’ first presidential debates Saturday, March 19, candidates were asked if they considered Build, Build, Build as successful and if they would continue this if they were elected president.

While candidates had varying answers if the infrastructure program was successful, most of them agreed that it should be continued for economic development and for the benefit of future generations.

Ernesto Abella

Former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said that based on the government’s website and framework, Build, Build, Build was successful.

He said that he would continue the infrastructure program but he would focus on education.

“I would continue that and even reach it out to be – push it beyond just building, ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructures, but we’d also like to ‘Build, Build, Build’ the next generation,” he said.

Leody de Guzman

Veteran labor leader Leody de Guzman did not categorically answer whether he would continue Build, Build, Build. His answer seemed to lean on limiting the allocation given to it and redirecting it somewhere else.

“Naging problema rin dahil sa panahon ng pandemya, parang naging ‘business as usual.’ Tinuloy ang mga Build, Build, Build at napabayaan ‘yung paggastos dito sa paglaban sa COVID. Kaya ang tingin ko, hindi ito masyado nakatulong,” said De Guzman.

(It was a problem because, during the pandemic, it seemed like ‘business as usual.’ The government continued to Build, Build, Build, and neglected the needed expenditure to fight COVID-19. That’s why I think, it didn’t really help much.)

Isko Moreno

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno agreed that the Build, Build, Build program was successful but the pandemic happened.

“Mga kababayan, itutuloy ko po ang Build Build Build, but we will build more housing, better schools, more hospitals, more post-harvest facility para sa ating fisherfolks at farmers at maghahayop, and more source of energy for stability ng energy sa buong Pilipinas,” Moreno said.

(My countrymen, I will continue Build, Build, Build, but we will build more housing, better schools, more hospitals, more post-harvest facilities for our fisherfolk and stockmen, and more sources of energy for the energy stability of the entire Philippines.)

Norberto Gonzales

Former defense chief Norberto Gonzales said that the current infrastructure program should be reviewed.

“Infrastructures affect the behavior of people and societies. That’s why it is important to reexamine the direction and rationale behind Build, Build, Build,” Gonzales said.

Panfilo Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson reiterated his stance that the infrastructure program should shift to public-private partnerships (PPP), to reduce the country’s expenditures on infrastructure.

Lacson believes that the Build-Operate-Transfer scheme is better than the current setup wherein the government loans money for the projects.

Faisal Mangondato

Businessman Faisa Mangondato said that he will continue the program.

But he questioned the purpose of the program when Filipinos could not eat, are unemployed, or have to go overseas for a job opportunity.

Jose Montemayor Jr.

Doctor and lawyer Jose Montemayor Jr. questioned the phrasing of the question, noting the inviolability of contracts.

Montemayor also warned against the leakages from infrastructure projects, as well as, the ballooning debt of the government driven up by Build, Build, Build.

Manny Pacquiao

For Senator Manny Pacquiao, the infrastructure program is only successful if the projects are completed. He said he will build on the projects of the Duterte administration.

“Maganda po talaga ‘yang proyekto na ‘yan kasi kasama po ‘yan sa economic growth and development ‘yong Build, Build, Build infrastructure development,” he said.

(The Build, Build, Build infrastructure program is a really good program because it spurs economic growth and development.)

He said that his housing program, which he started with his own dime, will take center stage if he is elected. He also said that he will make sure that the Visayas and Mindanao will also be developed under his watch.

Leni Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo said that instead of relying on foreign loans, the government should choose PPPs instead.

If elected, she said she will put emphasis on rural development, the maritime industry, mass transportation, water resource management, and push for climate-resilient infrastructure. – Rappler.com