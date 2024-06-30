WATCH: Prime Infra automates waste management in Pampanga to eventually turn trash into fuel

Check out how tons of waste are sorted, wrapped, and stored by machines in Prime Infrastructure's facility in Porac, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines – A subsidiary of Enrique Razon-led Prime Infrastructure recently switched on its P1-billion automated materials recovery facility in Porac, Pampanga, with the goal of eventually turning stored waste into fuel.

In an episode of Business Sense, Prime Infra’s market sector lead for waste Cara Peralta gave Rappler a tour of the 10-hectare facility of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS).

The facility can process up to 5,000 tons of waste per day from the various barangays of Porac, Pampanga.

The Pampanga facility is PWS’ first greenfield development and second operational facility next to Cebu City.

PWS said the facility is not a landfill, as they aim to eventually sell the waste, which is tightly sealed through a “bailing” process, to companies that can convert it into fuel.

Check out how tons of waste are sorted, wrapped, and stored by machines in this video. – Rappler.com